The week ahead in state government starting Monday, December 9, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.
Monday, Dec. 9
Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ODGY35
Wheat Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2RbL0Bm
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ODGY35
Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mike Durfee State Prison, Springfield. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3478Gda
Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/344UTn3
Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 1 p.m. CT video-conference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2DW3ii2
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ODGY35
Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2P50tBX
Conservation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33WLldP
Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38ghoc8
Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, City Hall, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qBpU4C
Court Appointed Special Advocates Commission, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/38iN4gW
Tourism Board, 1 p.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RvLvq7
Workers Compensation Council, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LxX5xh
Regents Board, 2:30 p.m. CT, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RtWmke
Thursday, Dec. 12
Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3478Gda
Regents Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RtWmke
Public Safety Communication Council, 10 a.m. CT, Mickelson Center, 1320 East U.S. 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2P1Oyow
Nursing Board, 10 a.m. CT, 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33WOKJD
Science and Technology Authority 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38nmzr1
Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Dakota Prairie Playhouse, 1205 Washington Avenue North, Madison. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OZajoO
Petroleum Release Compensation Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, Matthew Training Center, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36jDcC1
One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference and 901 Fourth Avenue South West, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Podh57
Friday, Dec. 13
Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, Dakota Prairie Playhouse, 1205 Washington Avenue North, Madison. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OZajoO
Pharmacy Board, 8 a.m. CT, 4001 W. Valhalla Boulevard, suite 202, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2s2IZNn
State Historical Society Board, 8:45 a.m. CT, Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/351XkIz
Medicaid Pharmaceuticals and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. video-conference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Pj2w3W
Monday, Dec. 16
911 Coordination Board, location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2ru4pmu
Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35ejyqE
Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, location pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2YxI7g2
KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.
Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.