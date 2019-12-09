The week ahead in state government starting Monday, December 9, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Dec. 9

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ODGY35

Wheat Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2RbL0Bm

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ODGY35

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mike Durfee State Prison, Springfield. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3478Gda

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/344UTn3

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 1 p.m. CT video-conference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2DW3ii2

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ODGY35

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2P50tBX

Conservation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33WLldP

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38ghoc8

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, City Hall, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qBpU4C

Court Appointed Special Advocates Commission, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/38iN4gW

Tourism Board, 1 p.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RvLvq7

Workers Compensation Council, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LxX5xh

Regents Board, 2:30 p.m. CT, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RtWmke

Thursday, Dec. 12

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3478Gda

Regents Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RtWmke

Public Safety Communication Council, 10 a.m. CT, Mickelson Center, 1320 East U.S. 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2P1Oyow

Nursing Board, 10 a.m. CT, 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33WOKJD

Science and Technology Authority 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38nmzr1

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Dakota Prairie Playhouse, 1205 Washington Avenue North, Madison. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OZajoO

Petroleum Release Compensation Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, Matthew Training Center, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36jDcC1

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference and 901 Fourth Avenue South West, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Podh57

Friday, Dec. 13

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, Dakota Prairie Playhouse, 1205 Washington Avenue North, Madison. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OZajoO

Pharmacy Board, 8 a.m. CT, 4001 W. Valhalla Boulevard, suite 202, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2s2IZNn

State Historical Society Board, 8:45 a.m. CT, Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/351XkIz

Medicaid Pharmaceuticals and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. video-conference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Pj2w3W

Monday, Dec. 16

911 Coordination Board, location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2ru4pmu

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35ejyqE

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, location pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2YxI7g2

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.