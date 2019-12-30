1  of  97
The week ahead in state government starting Monday, December 30, 2019

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Dec. 30

Economic Development Finance Authority, 10 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sNyU7o.

Public Utilities Commission, 10:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34LUiap

Tuesday, Dec. 31

No public meetings are scheduled.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Most state government offices are closed for the New Year holiday. No public meetings are scheduled.

Thursday, Jan. 2

No public meetings are scheduled.

Friday, Jan. 3

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QETb7B

Developmental Disabilities Council, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sjv2vb

Monday, Jan. 6

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Q3EQCe

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.

