The week ahead in state government starting Monday, December 2, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Dec. 2

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, education subcommittee, 8 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y7pz5X

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y9G6Xe

Legislature, Industrial Hemp Study Committee, noon CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rJ8xyW

Legislature, Retirement Laws Committee, 4 p.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RbDGWh

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Community-Based Providers Shared Savings Workgroup, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33DjIGB

Legislature, Executive Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sE1J6f

Technical Education Board, 10 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2P5nYJL

Education Practitioners Committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Lgt3hb

Water Management Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34LNomk

Independent Living Council, 1:30 p.m. CT via various Dakota Digital Network sites. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YiTV5L

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Labor Department Employees Retirement Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33FG6iJ

Nutrient Research and Education Council, 9 a.m. CT, McCrory Gardens Center, 631 Twenty-Second Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y7JOQY

Railroad Board, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y7tS0Y

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34Ilzvc

Thursday, Dec. 5

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 8:30 a.m. CT, Drifters, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34NXa7G

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33K3hZ8

Workforce Development Council, 10 a.m. CT, 201 Daktronics Drive, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OEPWgv

Open Meeting Commission, 11:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33IrhvQ

Friday, Dec. 6

Services to Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2DFE73s

Cosmetology Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2P6vzaX

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/382uauW

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33N34EM

Snowmobile Advisory Council, 10 a.m. CT. Location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2OIi8zd

Family Support Council, 6 p.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rQNVVj

Monday, Dec. 9

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ODGY35

Wheat Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2RbL0Bm

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Monday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.