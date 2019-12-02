The week ahead in state government starting Monday, December 2, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.
Monday, Dec. 2
Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, education subcommittee, 8 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y7pz5X
Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y9G6Xe
Legislature, Industrial Hemp Study Committee, noon CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rJ8xyW
Legislature, Retirement Laws Committee, 4 p.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RbDGWh
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Community-Based Providers Shared Savings Workgroup, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33DjIGB
Legislature, Executive Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sE1J6f
Technical Education Board, 10 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2P5nYJL
Education Practitioners Committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Lgt3hb
Water Management Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34LNomk
Independent Living Council, 1:30 p.m. CT via various Dakota Digital Network sites. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YiTV5L
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Labor Department Employees Retirement Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33FG6iJ
Nutrient Research and Education Council, 9 a.m. CT, McCrory Gardens Center, 631 Twenty-Second Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y7JOQY
Railroad Board, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Y7tS0Y
Chiropractic Examiners Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34Ilzvc
Thursday, Dec. 5
South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 8:30 a.m. CT, Drifters, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34NXa7G
Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33K3hZ8
Workforce Development Council, 10 a.m. CT, 201 Daktronics Drive, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OEPWgv
Open Meeting Commission, 11:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33IrhvQ
Friday, Dec. 6
Services to Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2DFE73s
Cosmetology Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2P6vzaX
Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/382uauW
Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33N34EM
Snowmobile Advisory Council, 10 a.m. CT. Location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2OIi8zd
Family Support Council, 6 p.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rQNVVj
Monday, Dec. 9
Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 8 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ODGY35
Wheat Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2RbL0Bm
KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Monday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.
Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.