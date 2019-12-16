The week ahead in state government starting Monday, December 16, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Dec. 16

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38CjfbD

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35ejyqE

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, DDN conference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Pn6wSt

Equal Access to Courts Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 132, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35unp3m

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, continuation of testimony on Keystone XL oil-pipeline permit applications. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PPKLth

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35scY00

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36IusWl

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Water Management Board, continuation of Keystone XL testimony if necessary, time pending, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PPKLth

Railroad Board, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35q8vLh

Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YWYTW4

Internal Control Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PIfwR2

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, Best Western Ramkota, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38DUBap

Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, 1601 N. Harrison Avenue, suite 1, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35pOqVk

Thursday, Dec. 19

Water Management Board, continuation of Keystone XL testimony if necessary, time pending, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PPKLth

Value-Added Finance Authority, 8:30 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36uA0DE

Record Retention Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LXzFl1

Regents Board, building committee for new Dakota State University residence hall, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PnWnFe

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35mUUnT

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference, Venture Communications Cooperative, 218 Commercial Avenue SE, Highmore. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LUImwg

Friday, Dec. 20

Water Management Board, continuation of Keystone XL testimony if necessary, time pending, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PPKLth

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EkCl86

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36D0SkK

Monday, Dec. 23

Most state government offices are closed through the Dec. 25 Christmas holiday.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.