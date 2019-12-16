The week ahead in state government starting Monday, December 16, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.
Monday, Dec. 16
911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38CjfbD
Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35ejyqE
Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, DDN conference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Pn6wSt
Equal Access to Courts Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 132, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35unp3m
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, continuation of testimony on Keystone XL oil-pipeline permit applications. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PPKLth
Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35scY00
Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36IusWl
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Water Management Board, continuation of Keystone XL testimony if necessary, time pending, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PPKLth
Railroad Board, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35q8vLh
Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YWYTW4
Internal Control Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PIfwR2
Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, Best Western Ramkota, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38DUBap
Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, 1601 N. Harrison Avenue, suite 1, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35pOqVk
Thursday, Dec. 19
Water Management Board, continuation of Keystone XL testimony if necessary, time pending, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PPKLth
Value-Added Finance Authority, 8:30 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36uA0DE
Record Retention Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LXzFl1
Regents Board, building committee for new Dakota State University residence hall, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PnWnFe
Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35mUUnT
One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference, Venture Communications Cooperative, 218 Commercial Avenue SE, Highmore. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LUImwg
Friday, Dec. 20
Water Management Board, continuation of Keystone XL testimony if necessary, time pending, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PPKLth
Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EkCl86
Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36D0SkK
Monday, Dec. 23
Most state government offices are closed through the Dec. 25 Christmas holiday.
KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.
Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.