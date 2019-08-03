The week ahead in state government starting Monday, August 5, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, August 5

No public meetings were scheduled.

Tuesday, August 6

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ.

Legislature’s Fighting Methamphetamine Addiction study group, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YCjJrO.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1.

Wednesday, August 7

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT, Drifters Event Center, 325 E. Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Thursday, August 8

Tourism Advisory Board, 9 a.m. CT, Washington Pavilion, Sommervold Stage, 301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MDp40Q.

Regents Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, Drifters Event Center, 325 E. Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9UvNk.

Housing Development Authority, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HBVl58.

Friday, August 9

No public meetings were scheduled.

Monday, August 12

Legislature’s Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414 (tentative), Capitol. Details: https://bit.ly/2LeRn5o.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

