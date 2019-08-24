The week ahead in state government starting Monday, August 26, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, August 26

Investment Council, 8 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Noon, SDRS office, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OFE62I.

Legislature’s Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda and documents: https://bit.ly/2HtpLoc.

Tuesday, August 27

Legislature’s Leverage Telehealth and Telemedicine panel, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JDnack.

Legislature’s Committee on Special Education, 10 a.m. CT, Avera Hall, USD Community College for Sioux Falls, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JDrad5.

Workforce Development Council, 10 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JwVPH2.

Geographic Names Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GZL8Ny.

Dentistry Board, 7:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2F0CFqn.

Wednesday, August 28

Legislature’s Study of Electric Services in an Annexed Area, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wk9PuR.

Aeronautics Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wZdJ3I.

Economic Development Board, grant committee, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1.

Interstate Commission for Juveniles, State Council, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2COl6vN.

Thursday, August 29

Housing Development Authority, 8:30 a.m. CT, Dakota Event Center, 720 Lamont Street South, Aberdeen. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HBVl58. Note: Authority members will tour four sites in the Aberdeen area at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, departing from the Dakota Event Center.

Value Added Finance Authority, 8:30 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IQZ3oM.

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Hall, 1700 Lincoln Avenue SW, State Fairgrounds, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HJBGxK.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vyokls.

Legislature’s Study to Increase Community Services and Caregiver Supports, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Zsrm4p.

Internal Control Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JoNM3C.

Friday, August 30

No public meetings scheduled.

Monday, September 2

Labor Day state holiday. No public meetings scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.