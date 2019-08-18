The week ahead in state government starting Monday, August 19, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, August 19

Legislature’s Study of Offenses Regarding Controlled Substances, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KN9Liw.

Legislature’s Industrial Hemp Study, noon CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30dQ1v1.

Tuesday, August 20

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 221 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Rules proposal and agenda: https://bit.ly/2HgeDJR.

Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, 11 a.m. CT, 815 Medary Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2z8WTO4.

Economic Advisors Council, 11 a.m. CT, Governor’s Large Conference Room, Second Floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rB5q9o.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2J6WOOo.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, Governor’s Large Conference Room, Second Floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jQXn46.

Wednesday, August 21

Brand Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JWgYiy.

Railroad Board, 10 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IdCESy.

Juvenile Justice Oversight Council, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, Best Western Ramkota, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JlZEU4.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ.

Thursday, August 22

Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NdH8Oq.

Legislature’s Study to Reduce Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Details: https://bit.ly/2KS9yL2.

911 Coordination Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpTbkc.

Friday, August 23

Public Deposit Protection Commission, 10 a.m. CT, Division of Banking, 1601 N. Harrison Avenue, Pierre, and 1500 W. Fifty-First Street, Suite 102, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YTq2fI.

Monday, August 26

Legislature’s Executive Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Details: https://bit.ly/2Zdf002.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.