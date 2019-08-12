The week ahead in state government starting Monday, August 12, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, August 12

Legislature’s Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wo2Kcz.

Appraisal Board, 2 p.m. CT, Office of School and Public Lands, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KRoSGO.

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jOabYQ.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

Tuesday, August 13

Veterinary Medicine Examining Board, 9 a.m. CT, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Jm1C5S.

Economic Development Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1.

Elections Board, 10 a.m. CT, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LxxiTu.

Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons With Mental Illness, 10 a.m. CT, Cedar Shore Conference Center, 1500 Shoreline Drive, Oacoma. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2mR6pQ9.

Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MO91tQ.

Soybean Council, 1:45 p.m. CT, 310 Caspian Avenue, Volga. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Krn0aB.

Wednesday, August 14

One Call Notification Board, 8 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Walton Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jOabYQ.

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 301 E. Fourteenth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qZA2RF.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT, 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IxjZRM.

Behavioral Health Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JCXz61.

Geographic Names Board, 5:30 p.m. CT, Olsen’s Pheasant Phun Lodge, 18526 398th Avenue, Hitchcock. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GZL8Ny.

Thursday, August 1

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9O4e7.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpTbkc.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rBs3K9.

Geographic Names Board, 6 p.m. CT, Hartford Fire Station, 305 W. South Street, Hartford. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GZL8Ny.

Friday, August 16

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, Tieszen Law Office, 306 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2McnQc9.

Monday, August 19

Legislature’s committee on industrial-hemp legalization, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol (tentative). Detail: https://bit.ly/30hj2Fs.

Legislature’s committee on offenses regarding controlled substances, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol (tentative). Detail: https://bit.ly/2ZIH3Wh.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.