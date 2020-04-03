The week ahead in state government starting Monday, April 6, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, April 6

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39ACZvm.

Juvenile Services Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2x10TTp.

Tuesday, April 7

Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RozO3R.

Law Enforcement Officers Standards Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2V5hvlg.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JFpCiM.

Wednesday, April 8

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2X4tty0.

Thursday, April 9

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aFLeb1.

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aF5Akp.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2X4j9WC.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dRL1DC.

Friday, April 10

No public meetings are scheduled.

Monday, April 13

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.