The week ahead in state government, starting Monday, April 20, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, April 20

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/2xbCxqt.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cneW4I.

Tuesday, April 21

Electrical Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Proposed-rules hearing 10 a.m. CT. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cyi6mC.

Legislature, Senate Interim Investigative Committee, 9 a.m. CT teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RMXGy7.

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RJTKhF.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XOV72m.

Social Services Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cvRuCG.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3amBb9M.

Wednesday, April 22

Conservation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bmjZT8.

Interagency Coordinating Council (Birth to Three), 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RRgegD.

Thursday, April 23

Professional Administrators Standards and Practices Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bxvxTL.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RP7doo.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bkAUVX.

State Historical Society Trustees, 12:45 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2yndwZA.

Petroleum Release Compensation Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3eIxGxQ.

Friday, April 24

Legislature, Senate Interim Investigative Committee, 9 a.m. CT teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RMXGy7.

Monday, April 27

Water and Natural Resources Board, time and arrangements pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/3cvEb53.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.