The week ahead in South Dakota state government, starting Monday, June 7, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, June 7

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Tuesday, June 8

No public meeting is scheduled.

Wednesday, June 9

Children with Disabilities Panel, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3chYvJF.

Professional Teachers Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3x1rCZl.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uVEy1w.

Workforce Development Council, 9:30 a.m. CT, 925 E. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3imn5N8.

Legislature, Workforce Housing Needs Study Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vSnkDN.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Among items are decisions on a $240,125 local infrastructure improvement grant for Box Elder and a reinvestment payment up to $1,640,844 for the Link Snacks, Inc., plant at Alpena. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pl9S8V.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uXaMJH.

Abstracters Board of Examiners, noon CT, Wilbert Square, 931 25th Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fRj5m2.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fPgpFJ.

Brand Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uWL4oF.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference and 3600 S. Marion Road, Suite 101, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3z17b0x.

Thursday, June 10

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and sites in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls (see agenda). Among items is a decision on revoking the EMT paramedic license for Michael Whirlwind Soldier of Rosebud, in response to a 2020 complaint filed by Rosebud Ambulance Service and a U.S. District Court indictment, regarding missing narcotics and possible diversion of medication. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2S3HTys.

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3x2DPgH.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3z1WY40.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Among items are sales reports for instant tickets, lotto jackpot games and video lottery. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3clwKzT.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3idyDSW.

Friday, June 11

Service to Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TE1Z2t.

Abstracters Board of Examiners, 9 a.m. CT, Wilbert Square, 931 25th Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fRj5m2.

Military Affairs Board, 9 a.m. CT, Camp Rapid, 2823 W. Main Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2THes5E.

Recreational Trails Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ijkZ0I.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3inpebp.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Among items is a quarterly report on opioids usage among South Dakota Medicaid patients. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pmnEYM.

Monday, June 14

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.