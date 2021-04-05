The week ahead in South Dakota state government, starting Monday, April 5, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, April 5

State government administrative holiday. No public meeting scheduled.

Tuesday, April 6

Conservation Commission, 8:15 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dtwGxs.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: sdlegislature.gov.

Regents Board, Devereaux Library Building Committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dw2DFM.

Economic Development Board, Credit Committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dqwlvF.

Juvenile Services Council, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, Ramkota Conference Center, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cEPWJe.

Wednesday, April 7

Children With Disabilities Advisory Panel, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mb5is2.

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cET9bK.

Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, governor’s conference room, second floor, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rI344O.

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39u2z8b.

Nursing Facility Administrators Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2POjzyK.

Public Utilities Commission, 2 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rJvYS6.

Thursday, April 8

Technical Education Board, 9 a.m. CT, Mitchell Technical College, 1800 E. Spruce Street, Mitchell. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cGRNxt.

Tourism Advisory Board, 9 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PJ9rYe.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39yR5Ap.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fvNl6f.

Pharmacy Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3wj4Dtq.

Friday, April 9

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3fvNl6f.

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3rNR4Pm.

Monday, April 12

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.