PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, July 11, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 11

Barber Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Geographic Names Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, July 12

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre.

Aging Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, July 13

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, July 14

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, general business meeting 10:15 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 127 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Workers’ Compensation Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Juvenile Services Council, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT (tentative), teleconference.

Friday, July 15

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, July 18

Education Standards Board, 10 a.m. CT public hearing, proposed rule changes, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Joint meeting — Education Standards Board, Technical Education Board and Regents Board, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.