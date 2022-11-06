PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, November 7, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 7

American Dairy Association-South Dakota, noon CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, November 8

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Wednesday, November 9

Law Enforcement Officers Commission, 8:45 a.m. CT, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4305 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Real Estate Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m. CT, grievance hearing Baker v. Dept. of Corrections, room 412, Capitol.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, teleconference and 711 N. Creek Drive, Rapid City.

Thursday, November 10

School Finance Accountability Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Friday, November 11

Snowmobile Council, 10 a.m. CT, 1400 Eighth Avenue NW, Aberdeen.

Monday, November 14

Government Accountability Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Indian Education Council, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, November 4, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.