PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, September 5, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, September 5

Labor Day. Final day of South Dakota State Fair, Huron.

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Tuesday, September 6

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, September 7

Tourism Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, The Lodge, Lewis & Clark Resort, 43496 Shore Drive, Yankton.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Professional Teachers Commission, 4:15 p.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Indian Education Council, 6 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. MT, teleconference and Ramkota Convention Center, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City.

Thursday, September 8

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, Pierre and Rapid City DDN sites and 101 N. Main Avenue, suite 306, Sioux Falls.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Pharmacy Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and Hampton Inn, 3017 Lefevre Drive, Brookings

Civil Service Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and room B20, Capitol.

Friday, September 9

Service to Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, video-conference locations in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls (see agenda.)

State Historical Society Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 900 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Oilseeds Council, 1 p.m. CT, Raven Precision Ag Center, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Saturday, September 10

Oilseeds Council, 9 a.m. CT, Animal Science Building, 1097 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Monday, September 12

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Conservation Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, September 2, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.