PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 29, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 29

No public meeting is scheduled at this time.

Tuesday, August 30

Economic Advisors Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Athletic Commission, noon CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, August 31

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and Good Earth State Park, Visitor Center Classroom, 26924 480th Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, September 1

Opening day of South Dakota State Fair, Huron.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and Good Earth State Park, Visitor Center Classroom, 26924 480th Avenue, Sioux Falls.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Pulse Crops Council, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and SDSU Pierre Regional Extension Center, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, September 2

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Saturday, September 3

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Monday, September 5

Labor Day. Final day of South Dakota State Fair, Huron.

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, August 26, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.