PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 22, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 22

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, Minnehaha County Administration Building, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Legislature, Property Tax Study Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Education Standards Board, 10 a.m. CT, including public hearing on proposed rules, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. POSTPONED. No new date set.

Conservation Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Economic Development Board, grant committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans Committee, 1:30 p.m. CT, Avera Hall, University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Tuesday, August 23

Investment Council, 8 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Recreational Trails Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

Legislature, Executive Board, subcommittees 10:30 a.m. CT, business meeting noon CT, teleconference and room 413, Capitol.

Reemployment Assistance Council, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Corn Utilization Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, August 24

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 362, Capitol.

Thursday, August 25

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Funeral Service Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, August 26

Nursing Board, APRN Advisory Committee, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, August 28

No public meeting is scheduled at this time.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, August 19, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.