PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 15, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 15

Brand Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, 711 N. Creek Drive, Rapid City.

Tuesday, August 16

One Call Notification Board, 8 a.m. CT Enforcement Committee, 10 a.m. CT business meeting, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Legislature, Juvenile Justice Study Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Legislature, Ag Land Assessment Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Nursing Board, HPAP Evaluation Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Drive, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, August 17

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, August 18

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 East Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, August 19

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 810 N. Main Street, suite 298, Spearfish.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, August 22

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Legislature, Property Tax Study Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Education Standards Board, 10 a.m. CT, including public hearing on proposed rules, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Legislature, Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans Committee, 1:30 p.m. CT, location pending, Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, August 12, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.