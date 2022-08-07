PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, August 8, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, August 8

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, August 9

Corn Utilization Council, 9 a.m. CT, Raven Precision Ag Center, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings. Among presentations at this joint meeting with the South Dakota Corn Growers Association are Eide Bailly 2021 audit report and remarks from Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Rostin Behnam.

Veterinary Medical Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, August 10

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, parole and clemency hearings, teleconference and 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, 3821 W. Avera Drive, Sioux Falls.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Workforce Development Council, 1 p.m. CT, Mitchell Technical College, Muth Electric Technology Center, room 138, 1800 E. Spruce Street, Mitchell.

Birth to Three Coordinating Council, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, August 11

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, parole and clemency hearings, 10:45 a.m. business meeting, teleconference and 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Friday, August 12

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 200 E. Tenth Street, suite 500, Sioux Falls.

Saturday, August 13

Snowmobile Council, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. (Tentative)

Monday, August 15

No public meeting is scheduled.*

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, August 5, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.