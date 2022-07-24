PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, July 25, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 25

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, July 26

Legislature, Incarceration Construction Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Housing Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre.

Wednesday, July 27

Law Enforcement Standards Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, 1302 US 14, Pierre.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Thursday, July 28

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 W. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, July 29

Arts Council, 9 a.m. CT, Cedar Shore Resort, 1500 Shoreline Drive, Oacoma.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Monday, August 1

Barber Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, July 22, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.