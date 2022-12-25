PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 26, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or winter weather conditions.

Monday, December 26

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, December 27

Professional Administrators Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Wednesday, December 28

Gaming Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood.

Thursday, December 29

No public meeting is scheduled.

Friday, December 30

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, January 2

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, December 23, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.