PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 19, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or winter weather conditions.

Monday, December 19

Reemployment Assistance Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

One Call Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, December 20

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Education Practitioners Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, Digital Dakota Network.

Critical Teaching Needs Scholarship Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Government Accountability Board, 2 p.m. CT, University Center, Science & Technology Building, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Indian Education Council, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, December 21

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Internal Control Board, 1 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, December 22

No public meeting is scheduled.

Friday, December 23

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, December 26

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, December 16, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.