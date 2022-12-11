PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 12, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, December 12

Records Retention Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Petroleum Release Compensation Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, December 13

Public Utilities Commission, evidentiary hearing on North Bend Wind application, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Note: This meeting might be canceled because of a settlement.

Public Safety Communications Council, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Wednesday, December 14

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Gaming Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. NOTE: Because of possible inclement weather, this meeting has been postponed to December 28 at 9 a.m. MT at the same location.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Pardons and Paroles Board, hearings, 12:30 p.m. CT, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, December 15

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT hearing, 9:30 a.m. business meeting, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead.

Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1714 Lincoln Avenue, Pierre.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, December 16

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Athletic Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Soybean Council, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, December 19

Reemployment Assistance Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, December 9, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.