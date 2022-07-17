PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, July 18, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, July 18

Education Standards Board, 10 a.m. CT, business meeting and public hearing, proposed rule changes, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Regents Board, 11 a.m. CT, RedRossa, teleconference and 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Joint meeting — Education Standards Board, Technical Education Board and Regents Board, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Tuesday, July 19

Electrical Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Records Retention Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Fort Sisseton Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 11907 434th Avenue, Lake City.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

State Fair Commission, 10 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Nursing Board, HPAP Evaluation Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, business meeting and proposed rules hearing, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, July 20

Investment Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and classroom 133, Jewett Regional Science Center, Northern State University, 1200 S. Jay Street, Aberdeen.

Thursday, July 21

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, July 22

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, July 25

Massage Therapy Board, pending.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, July 15, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.