PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions that are open to the public, starting Monday, November 28, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 28

Wheat Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 6:30 p.m. CT, public input meeting on Xcel Energy’s proposed electricity-rates increases, HUB Auditorium, Southeast Technical College, 2001 N. Career Drive, Sioux Falls. News release.

Tuesday, November 29

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Pulse Crop Council, 4:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, November 30

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Juvenile Justice Oversight Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, December 1

Electrical Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Tourism Board, 10 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, December 2

Service to Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Medicaid Pharmaceuticals and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Family Support Council, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference and 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Meeting continues Saturday, December 3, 8:30 a.m. CT.

Monday, December 5

Barber Examiners Board, examinations, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Wednesday, November 23, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.