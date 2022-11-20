PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions that are open to the public, starting Monday, November 21, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 21

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Convention Center, 1201 N. West Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Public Utilities Commission, public input meeting on Navigator CO2 pipeline proposal, 5:30 p.m. CT, Canton Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Main Street, Canton.

Tuesday, November 22

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Raven Precision Ag Center, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Economic Development Board, grants committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, public input meeting on Navigator CO2 pipeline proposal, 11:30 a.m. CT, Janklow Community Center, 800 W. Community Drive, Flandreau.

Public Utilities Commission, public input meeting on Navigator CO2 pipeline proposal, 5:30 p.m. CT, Ramkota Conference Center, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Wednesday, November 23

No public meeting is scheduled.

Thursday, November 24

Thanksgiving. State government business offices are closed.

Friday, November 25

State government business offices are closed.

Monday, November 28

Wheat Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, November 18, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.