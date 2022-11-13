PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, November 14, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 14

Government Accountability Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Indian Education Council, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, November 15

State Conservation Commission, 8:15 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

American Dairy Association of South Dakota, 10 a.m. CT, 301 S. Main Street, Sioux Falls.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol.

Legislature, Bonding Committee, 3 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Wednesday, November 16

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, noon CT, teleconference and 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Behavioral Health Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, November 17

Investment Council, 8 a.m. CT, 4009 W 49th Street, Sioux Falls.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, business meeting 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Funeral Service Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, November 18

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2525 W, Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Monday, November 21

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Convention Center, 1201 N. West Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Public Utilities Commission, public input meeting on Navigator CO2 proposal, 5:30 p.m. CT, Canton Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Main Street, Canton.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, November 12, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.