PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 31, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 31

Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room B20, Capitol.

Tuesday, November 1

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Legislature, Regional Jails and State Correctional Plans Study Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Birth to 3 Interagency Coordinating Council, 10:30 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Wednesday, November 2

Water Management Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, November 3

Legislature, Juvenile Justice Study Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre..

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 432 SD 12th Street, Madison.

Friday, November 4

No public meeting was scheduled.

Monday, November 7

No public meeting was scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, October 28, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.