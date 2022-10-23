PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 24

Economic Advisors Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Barber Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, examinations, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City.

Elections Board, including public hearing on proposed rules changes, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Tuesday, October 25

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Corn Utilization Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, October 26

Professional Teachers Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Transportation Commission, 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT, 2300 Elgin Street, Rapid City.

Thursday, October 27

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Transportation Commission, 8 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. CT, bus tour of area projects, departs 2300 Elgin Street, Rapid City.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons With Mental Illness, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, October 28

Arts Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 2302 Patron Parkway, Pierre.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, October 31

No public meeting was scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, October 21, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.