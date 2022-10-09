PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 10, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 10

Native Americans’ Day state holiday. No state government public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, October 11

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Lottery Commission, public hearing on proposed changes to video lottery rules, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 412, Capitol.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Freedom Scholarship Board, 11 a.m. CT business meeting, followed by 1:30 p.m. news conference, teleconference and 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Housing Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 3060 E. Elizabeth Avenue, Pierre.

Aging Council, 1 p.m. CT, 3800 E. SD 34, Pierre.

Insurance Division, public hearing on proposed changes to various annuity rules, 1:30 p.m. CT, 124 S. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Health Department, public hearing on proposed changes to medical cannabis rules, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Hayes Building, 600 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, October 12

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, October 13

Fire Marshals Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 221 S. Central Avenue, Pierre.

Technical Education Board, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, 800 Mickelson Drive, Rapid City.

Geographic Names Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Real Estate Commission, public hearing on proposed changes to various rules, 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 127 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, October 14

Examiners for Counselors & Marriage and Family Therapists Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Agricultural Land Assessment Task Force, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Agriculture and Natural Resources Department, public hearing on proposed changes to various industrial-hemp rules, 10 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, October 17

Abstracters Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. CT examinations, 2 p.m. business meeting, teleconference and 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

CASA Commission, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, October 8, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.