PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here's a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 3, 2022.

Monday, October 3

Civil Service Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and room B20 (basement), Capitol.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Conservation Commission, 1 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, October 4

Nursing Board, 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules, teleconference and 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls.

Wednesday, October 5

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Regents Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and Beacom Collaboration Center, 820 N. Washington Avenue, Dakota State University, Madison.

Thursday, October 6

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Beacom Collaboration Center, 820 N. Washington Avenue, Dakota State University, Madison.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Outdoor Campus West, 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City.

Friday, October 7

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Outdoor Campus West, 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City.

Department of Social Services, 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed changes to Medicaid assistance rules for refugees, teleconference and 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls.

Podiatry Examiners Board, 11 a.m. MT / noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, October 10

Native Americans’ Day state holiday. No state government public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday, October 2, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.