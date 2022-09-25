PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, September 26, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday, September 26

Juvenile Services Council, 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Corn Utilization Council, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, September 27

School Finance Accountability Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference and K-Bar-S Lodge, 434 Old Hill City Road, Keystone.

Wednesday, September 28

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood.

Elections Board, 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, September 29

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules to change some speed zones in Pennington County and highway contracts, followed by business meeting, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 10 a.m. CT, including public hearing on proposed rules for resetting water districts, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Training Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Mickelson Training Center, 1302 US 14, Pierre.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, location pending, Brookings.

Friday, September 30

Examiners for Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Human Services Department, 1 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules regarding various services, Hillsview Building, 3800 E. Highway 34, Pierre.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, SDPB Studio, 555 N. Dakota Street, Vermillion.

Monday, October 3

Conservation Commission, 1 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, September 23, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.