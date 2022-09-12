PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, September 12, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, September 12

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Conservation Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. POSTPONED.

Tuesday, September 13

Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

Operator Certification Board, 2 p.m. CT, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Emergency Response Commission, 5:15 p.m. CT, Crossroads Hotel Huron Event Center, 100 4th Street SW,

Huron.

Wednesday, September 14

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol.

Children With Disabilities Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Nursing Facility Administrators Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, September 15

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 8 a.m. CT, tour of various sites, bus departs Holiday Inn Express, 110 E. Stanley Road, Ft. Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 362, Capitol.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Certified Professional Midwives Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, September 16

Cosmetology Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2330 N Maple Avenue suite 1, Rapid City. Business meeting will be followed by visits to area training schools.

Monday, September 19

Conservation Commission, 7 a.m. CT, Arrowwood-Cedar Shores Center, 1500 Shoreline Drive, Oacoma.

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Dakota Event Center, 720 Lamont Street South, Aberdeen.

Corrections Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Educational Enhancement Funding Corporation, noon lunch, 1 p.m. CT business meeting, teleconference and Raven Precision Agriculture Center, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

Building Authority, 1:45 p.m. CT, teleconference and Raven Precision Agriculture Center, 1030 N. Campus Drive, Brookings.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, September 9, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.