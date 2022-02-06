PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 7, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, February 7

Legislature, day 18 of session, Capitol.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 3:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, February 8

Legislature, day 19 of session, Capitol.

Fire Marshal’s Advisory Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, February 9

Legislature, day 20 of session, Capitol.

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4305 S Louise Avenue, Suite 201, Sioux Falls.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Athletic Commission, 12:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, February 10

Legislature, day 21 of session, Capitol.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference..

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Veterinary Medical Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference and 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, February 11

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Snowmobile Council, 11 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Psychologists Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, February 14

Legislature, day 22 of session, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, February 5, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.