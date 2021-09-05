The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, September 6, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, September 6

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jlylt7.

Tuesday, September 7

Soybean Council, 7:15 a.m. CT, teleconference. Presentation on proposed bio-sciences innovation center at South Dakota State University. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WQTYcx.

Wednesday, September 8

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kQZR1t.

Brand Board, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tb1yKK.

Corn Utilization Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4712 South Technopolis Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zVdtic.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Among decisions are a low-interest loan of $4,685,625 to WPW Properties LLC of Sioux Falls; a reinvestment payment of up to $546,477, but not to exceed 50% of state sales and use tax paid, to Moody Biogas LLC of Dallas, TX; and a South Dakota Jobs grant of $47,078.48, but not to exceed 100% of state sales and use tax paid, to AM&M LLC of Alpena, South Dakota. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kV8kjU.

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, City Hall, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Among decisions are several disciplinary actions, a list of professional and college sports that establishments potentially can accept wagers on, and several applications from businesses for sports wagering licenses. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3thH571.

Thursday, September 9

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nfg2sj.

Legislature, joint meeting of House and Senate Legislative Redistricting Committees, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Items include setting boundaries of Rapid City and Sioux Falls districts, discussion of majority-minority districts, and discussion of state map proposing boundaries for the 35 districts. House agenda: https://bit.ly/38GtJHX. Senate agenda: https://bit.ly/3DJkXr2.

Funeral Service Board, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tdGrr4.

Friday, September 10

Legislature, Adult-Use Marijuana Subcommittee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3yKeDvA.

Interstate Adult Supervision Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DVuT0S.

Monday, September 13

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3h0bQIU.

Legislature, Workforce Housing Needs Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3yCF7iI.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.