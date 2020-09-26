The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, September 28, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, September 28

Ellsworth Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EBD3Se.

Tuesday, September 29

Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, ampitheater, , 1302 US 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/330lynS.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/334rAEd.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2G9iZah.

Fort Sisseton Commission, 2 p.m. CT, south barracks, 11907 434th Avenue, Lake City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kMtXRV.

Wednesday, September 30

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, COVID-19 funding recommendations, 8 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iYh9r8.

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3i4nXlE.

Geographic Names Board, 11:45 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GaHjs4.

State Conservation Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kNFUa5.

Tourism Board, 1 p.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33464iW.

Brand Board, 2:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/366w66N.

Birth to 3 Interagency Coordinating Council, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/307J4gK.

Thursday, October 1

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference on governance, 1 p.m. CT business meeting. Agendas: https://bit.ly/2FQbDZx.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FXXeKA.

Indian Education Advisory Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/341T2Bs.

Friday, October 2

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FQbDZx.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cHorNT.

Athletic Commission, noon CT teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/3661HWh.

Monday, October 5

Legislature, special session on COVID-19 issues and funding, details pending.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.