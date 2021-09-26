The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, September 27, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, September 27

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, September 28

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Items include discussion of renewal of CPA license for Bruce Ashland of Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3EOnJvL.

Fort Sisseton Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 11907 434th Avenue, Lake City. Items include discussion of a mobile tour app. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kF93H2.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kEfFFP.

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kFaC7S.

Legislature, Redistricting Subcommittee on Sioux Falls, 6 p.m. CT, HUB Building, Southeast Technical College, 2001 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XJsvtx.

Wednesday, September 29

Children With Disabilities Panel, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3CIvxxf.

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Study Subcommittee, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XZQsNr.

Railroad Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Consideration of trails project on state-owned line between Napa and Platte. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3o5jnKE.

Railroad Board, 11:45 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Consideration of trails project on state-owned line between Napa and Platte; and consideration of applications for federal grants. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3o5jnKE.

Juvenile Services Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wf0tFS.

Thursday, September 30

Children With Disabilities Panel, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3CIvxxf.

Legislature, Senate and House Redistricting Committees joint meeting, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AQL90U or https://bit.ly/3i5RRc9.

Nursing Facility Administrators Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ubjINa.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 11 a.m. CT, public hearing, Clark County Courthouse, 200 N. Commercial Street, Clark. Consideration of application for $25 million agricultural development revenue bond to assist in development of a livestock nutrient management system for a dairy operation proposed by Riverview LLP. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3o3t24s.

Child Support Commission, 1 p.m. CT business meeting, teleconference and Department of Social Services office, 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AAhysC.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Among items is an update from the state Game, Fish and Parks Department on aquatic invasive species. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3EOwq9b.

Child Support Commission, 6 p.m. CT, public input on potential changes to South Dakota’s child support guidelines and related statutes, Department of Social Services office, 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AAhysC.

Friday, October 1

Podiatry Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3o1T7kj.

Monday, October 4

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.