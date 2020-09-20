The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, September 21, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, Sept. 21

Legislature, Executive Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ktf5HZ.

Legislature, Joint Commerce and Energy Committee, COVID-19 impacts hearing, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32nvszG.

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, Holgate Middle School Theater, 2200 N. Dakota Street, Aberdeen. Detail: https://bit.ly/3io1GR3.

Barber Examiners Board, 10:30 a.m. CT / 9:30 a.m. MT, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City. Notice: https://bit.ly/2RjvXED.

Tuesday, September 22

Legislature, Joint Health and Human Services Committee, COVID-19 impacts hearing, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2H4SVNM.

Transportation Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and DOT Area Office, 5316 W. 60th Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EdRqfl.

School Finance Accountability Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35MvG5B.

Wednesday, September 23

Transportation Commission, 8 a.m. CT, projects tour, departing DOT Area Office, 5316 W. 60th Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EdRqfl.

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mGtanB.

American Dairy Association of South Dakota Board, 10 a.m. CT, Swiftel Center, 824 32nd Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iOVpOA.

Workforce Development Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Eh8t02.

Thursday, September 24

Nursing Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Holiday Inn Express, 3821 W. Avera Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZPMJjl.

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Detail: https://bit.ly/2FIWs3L.

Pharmacy Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2REb5Ih.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mwVFE3.

Friday, September 25

Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RFZBnz. (Note: Orientation of new members 8 a.m. CT.)

Cosmetology Commission, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, teleconference and 2330 N. Maple Avenue, suite 1, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZS5fYu. (Note: Commission will visit two Rapid City cosmetology schools in morning.)

Monday, September 28

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.