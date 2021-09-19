The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, September 20, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, September 20

State Conservation Commission, 8 a.m. CT / 7 a.m. MT, teleconference and Holiday Inn, 305 N. 27th Street, Spearfish. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zZbpG6.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 5 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. MT, teleconference and The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jXQkpX.

Tuesday, September 21

Housing Development Authority Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AlSCVN.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tQ7xF7.

Transportation Commission, 2 p.m. CT, Best Western Kelly Inn, 1607 S. Highway 50, Yankton. Among items is a discussion of Meridian Bridge at Yankton. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tLw7qM.

School for the Deaf Advisory Committee, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AjvfMA.

Wednesday, September 22

Transportation Commission, 8 a.m. CT, bus tour of highway and bridge projects in the Springfield, Viborg, Vermillion and Yankton areas, tour departs Yankton SDDOT shop, 1306 Thirty-First Street, Yankton. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tLw7qM.

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zjx4aQ.

Teacher Compensation Review Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Z8Z2d6.

Workforce Development Council, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hIwCgu.

Thursday, September 23

Pyschologists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kiItU3.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, teleconference and Yates Building, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zekGZT.

Indian Education Advisory Council, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Among items are a presentation on the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program and a discussion of proposed social-studies content standards. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nET7qt.

Friday, September 24

Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 2900 W. 11th Street, Suite 101, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3CngBV3.

Cosmetology Commission, 1 p.m. CT / noon MT, business meeting, teleconference and 2330 N. Maple Avenue, suite 1, Rapid City. Tours of two academies will precede meeting. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nD3pY6.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39d1WPI.

Monday, September 27

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.