The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, September 14, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, Sept. 14

Emergency Response Commission, 9 a.m. CT, two Digital Dakota Network locations. Agenda: https://bit.ly/320WIne.

Legislature, Joint Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, COVID-19 impacts hearing, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3i47W0a.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hif3Rm.

Oilseeds Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hoJkxV.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FrsfGr.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hnP8Yo.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 1910 W. Kemp Avenue, entrance B, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33kFII9.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GV9DiI.

Operator Certification Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35tsvzo.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Legislature, Joint Education Committee, COVID-19 impacts hearing, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hlJXYZ.

Weed and Pest Commission, northeastern fields visit, 8 a.m. CT departure from Quality Inn, 800 35th Street Circle, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hoKsSb.

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and City Hall, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZNehpJ.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33l7t3r.

Corn Utilization Council, 1:15 p.m. CT, Sioux Falls Convention Center, 1201 Northwest Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Fynqew.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZvNlu6.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Legislature, Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k96QAL.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, general business portion 10:15 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35q031w.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, teleconference and Sanford Underground Research Facility, Education and Outreach Building, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead. Details: https://bit.ly/3k8lSqo.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kchDdr.

Legislature, Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Fwvjkk.

Certified Professional Midwives Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GTWUNg.

Nursing Facility Administrators Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bPu6AK.

Friday, Sept. 18

Legislature, Joint Local Government Committee, COVID-19 impacts hearing, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35ySbe3.

Counselors and Therapists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3hnS8E8.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k6dqI4.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GVdrk0.

911 Coordination Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3m99Y1g.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZtOylG.

Monday, Sept. 21

Legislature, Joint Commerce and Energy Committee, COVID-19 impacts hearing, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32nvszG.

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, Holgate Middle School Theater, 2200 N. Dakota Street, Aberdeen. Detail: https://bit.ly/3io1GR3.

Barber Examiners Board, 10:30 a.m. CT / 9:30 a.m. MT, 1601 Cambell Street, suite 1, Rapid City. Notice: https://bit.ly/2RjvXED.

