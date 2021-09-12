The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, September 13, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, September 13

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3h0bQIU.

Legislature, Workforce Housing Needs Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3yCF7iI.

Tuesday, September 14

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AhrxTL.

Legislature, Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3l9Ilpc.

Operator Certification Board, 3 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. MT, Ramkota, 2111 Lacrosse Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YH2kUx.

Educational Enhancement Funding Corporation, 4 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. MT, teleconference and Creekside Lodge, Custer State Park, Custer. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AfO2YQ.

Building Authority, 5 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. MT, teleconference and Creekside Lodge, Custer State Park, Custer. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3niNfD4.

Emergency Response Commission, 5:15 p.m. CT, teleconference and Watertown Event Center, Ramkota, 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown. Among items is update on 2021 Sturgis rally. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3A5DIme.

Wednesday, September 15

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zdLHN7.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 1 p.m. CT, McCrory Gardens, 631 Twenty-second Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2X7mc2Z.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3len2mo.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3A7GGqr.

Thursday, September 16

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT hearings, 9:45 a.m. business meeting, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YC2oVB.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 8 a.m. CT, bus tour, Country Inn & Suites, 3000 LeFevre Drive, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2X7mc2Z.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3C40dbO.

Real Estate Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XbNrsx.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3z5xkKx.

Pharmacy Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 4001 W. Valhalla Boulevard, Suite 202, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k4Lkjz.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k4efUW.

Friday, September 17

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, meeting and public hearing on proposed rules, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, Suite 211, Rapid City. Proposed rules https://bit.ly/2X8rP0U. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3tzGqxO.

Science and Technology Authority, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k1THfx.

Monday, September 20

State Conservation Commission, 8 a.m. CT / 7 a.m. MT, teleconference and Holiday Inn, 305 N. 27th Street, Spearfish. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3zZbpG6.

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Holgate Middle School theater, 2200 N. Dakota Street, Aberdeen. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nnLuEx.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 5 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. MT, teleconference and The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jXQkpX.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.