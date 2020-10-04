The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, October 5, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 5

Legislature, special session on COVID-19 federal aid, 10 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agendas: https://sdlegislature.gov/.

Tuesday, October 6

Juvenile Justice Public Safety Improvement Act Council, 11:15 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ndjktj.

Wednesday, October 7

Water Management Board, 10 a.m. CT, Matthew Training Center, Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33oExsq.

Regents Board, 3:45 p.m. CT / 2:45 p.m. MT business meeting, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, 444 N. Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HWIuMZ.

Thursday, October 8

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Senate Bill 55 task force, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, 444 N. Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HWIuMZ.

Technical Education Board, 9 a.m. CT, Lake Area Technical College, Student Center, 1201 Arrow Drive, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jrjivT.

Geographic Names Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33pqtij.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cTNwFf.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33t6z6m.

Friday, October 9

No public meetings were scheduled.

Monday, October 12

No public meetings were scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.