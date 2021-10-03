The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, October 4, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 4

Social Services Department, public hearing on proposed behavioral-health rules, 10 a.m. CT, 811 E. 10th Street, Sioux Falls. Proposed rules: https://bit.ly/3miRo7W. Notice: https://bit.ly/2ZJ750l.

Tuesday, October 5

Regents Board, building committee for SDSU Berg Hall renovation, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3l0jPYX.

Regents Board, building committee for SDSU Lincoln Hall renovation, 11:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3l0jPYX.

One Call Notification Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda items include possible selection of new executive director to succeed Larry Janes. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uvzsuk.

Wednesday, October 6

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Items include consideration of recommencement of permits hearing for Powertech in-situ uranium mine in western South Dakota. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YliIdz.

One Call Notification Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda items include discussion of contract terms for new executive director. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3uvzsuk.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mn1lBo.

Regents Board, business meeting, 4:15 p.m. CT / 3:15 p.m. MT, teleconference and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Surbeck Center, 501 E. St. Joseph Street, Rapid City. Items include discussion of draft report from SB 55 efficiencies study. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3l0hBsv.

Thursday, October 7

Real Estate Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules, teleconference and 221 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Proposed rules: https://bit.ly/3D3Qd30. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3F64DS5.

Regents Board, breakfast with area legislators, 8:30 a.m. CT / 7:30 a.m. MT, business meeting 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Surbeck Center, 501 E. St. Joseph Street, Rapid City. Items include discussion of universities’ missions. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3l0hBsv.

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, if necessary, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Items include resumption of consideration of recommencement of permits hearing for Powertech in-situ uranium mine in western South Dakota. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YliIdz.

Health Department, public hearing on proposed surgical rules, 10 a.m. CT, Hayes Building, 600 E. Capitol Avenue (behind state Capitol), Pierre. Proposed rules: https://bit.ly/3uwx8mN. Notice: https://bit.ly/3uAfVZJ.

Labor and Regulation Department, appraiser certification program, public hearing on proposed rules establishing the appraiser experience training program, 10 a.m. CT, 308 S. Pierre Street, Pierre. Proposed rules: https://bit.ly/2Ycjmu6. Notice: https://bit.ly/3Fdg0ay.

Professional Teachers Standards and Practices Commission, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3F9UROx.

Technical Education Board, public hearing on proposed rules on allocation of funding and other changes, 10 a.m. CT, Lake Area Technical College, student center, 1201 Arrow Avenue, Watertown. Proposed rules: https://bit.ly/3D7J55o. Notice: https://bit.ly/3zVwBMs.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 3 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. MT, teleconference and Cadillac Jack’s, 360 Main Street, Deadwood. Among items are decisions on changes to park annual-license duration, camping fees and park checkout time. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mfVCNp.

Friday, October 8

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, time to be determined, teleconference and Cadillac Jack’s, 360 Main Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mfVCNp.

Monday, October 11

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, public comment meeting, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Black Hills State University-Rapid City, room 112, 4300 Cheyenne Boulevard, Box Elder. Schedule: https://bit.ly/3io01ga.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, public comment meeting, 4 p.m. CT, Rosebud Casino, Entertainment Complex, 30421 U.S. Hwy 83, Valentine. Masks required. Schedule: https://bit.ly/3io01ga.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.