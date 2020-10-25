The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, October 26, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 26

No public meetings are scheduled.

Tuesday, October 27

Governor’s Economic Advisors Council, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34kZ4ia.

Abstracters Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mhbz4t.

Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ksYqVA.

Wednesday, October 28

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mltJlp.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37ChH38.

Civil Service Commission, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ty0gbX.

Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons with Mental Illnesses Council, 1 p.m. CT teleconference.https://bit.ly/3okTlkq.

Thursday, October 29

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37x8bhL.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference (second day). Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mltJlp.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HqX278.

Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2J1DcjF.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IZJyA6.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35tayPV.

Friday, October 30

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/3dTTars.

Monday, November 2

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.