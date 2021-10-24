The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, October 25, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 25

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed standards for CTE clusters and fine arts, Ramkota Convention Center, 1400 Eighth Avenue NW, Aberdeen. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30tgzgO.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees joint meeting, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. House Agenda: https://bit.ly/3BLSob0. Senate Agenda: https://bit.ly/30keCDa.

American Dairy Association of South Dakota Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, 1600 W. Russell Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XiuW6q.

Tuesday, October 26

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3pqXYMB.

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3poQ5r1.

Legislature, Mental Health Services Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nfqkqB.

Wednesday, October 27

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jsZv0S.

Legislature, Marijuana Study Committee, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3E1FgPV.

Child Support Commission, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT business meeting, 7 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. MT public comments hearing, teleconference and Black Hills State University-Rapid City campus, 4300 Cheyenne Boulevard, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aZH0fQ.

Thursday, October 28

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jsZv0S.

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ChNJ0E.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3E268za.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jt1vGq.

Friday, October 29

Educational Telecommunications Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, 601 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ZgvJpe.

Monday, November 1

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, Minnehaha County Administration Building, commission room, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30EE5r5.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.