The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, October 19, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 19

No public meetings are scheduled.

Tuesday, October 20

Children With Disabilities Advisory Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, livestream and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IwRbxv.

Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3k4eLzP.

Housing Development Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FyzDA0.

Regents Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dJk5q1.

Social Services Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34Zj2OA.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GXuiDj.

Wednesday, October 21

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31fZftf.

Reemployment Assistance Council, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/35b5hfY.

Thursday, October 22

Indian Education Advisory Council, 1:00 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3j56hXV.

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 1:00 p.m. CT, location details pending, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lTKTGE.

Friday, October 23

Legislature, Agriculture Land Assessment Task Force, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nRCk13.

Open Meeting Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37aTP6n.

Building Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3563poE.

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, Drifters Event Center, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3nU6Rey.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3j6f9w8.

Monday, October 26

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.