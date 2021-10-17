The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, October 18, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 18

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, business meeting and public hearing on proposed rule change to re-define long-term substitute teacher, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AwCDUb.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, joint meeting, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. House agenda: https://bit.ly/3mFF2qB. Senate agenda: https://bit.ly/3DuI8EK.

Abstracters Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DvcKWB.

Tuesday, October 19

Legislature, Adult-Use Marijuana Subcommittee, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3j4s5W6.

Legislature, Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, 1 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3BLGDkT.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordbye Hall, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3p5czx2.

Social Services Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iZnpkz.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3p3DpFW.

Wednesday, October 20

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mT9YDT.

Railroad Authority, 12:30 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3mT9YDT.

Thursday, October 21

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vbhTAc.

Professional Administrators Standards and Practices Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DFvXow.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3FPled1.

Economic Advisors Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, governor’s large conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vioaKj.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3j5kNS3.

Friday, October 22

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules changes, Drifters, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3p38KbI.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3vlGrXd.

Monday, October 25

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed standards for CTE clusters and fine arts, Ramkota Convention Center, 1400 Eighth Avenue NW, Aberdeen. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30tgzgO.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees joint meeting, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. House Agenda: https://bit.ly/3BLSob0. Senate Agenda: https://bit.ly/30keCDa.

American Dairy Association of South Dakota Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, 1600 W. Russell Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XiuW6q.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.