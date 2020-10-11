The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, October 12, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, October 12

State Native Americans Day holiday. Most state government business offices will be closed.

Tuesday, October 13

Public Utilities Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34HQxES.

Wednesday, October 14

Wheat Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33LJiwC.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30M9Z2k.

Thursday, October 15

Investment Council, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33HoGpa.

Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3jLxsYQ.

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GVv5E0.

Legislature, Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, 1 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3iKspGL.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33JyFuf.

Friday, October 16

No public meetings are scheduled.

Monday, October 19

No public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.