The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, October 11, 2021

Here's a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, and agency rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday.

Monday, October 11

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, public comment meeting, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Black Hills State University-Rapid City, room 112, 4300 Cheyenne Boulevard, Box Elder. Schedule: https://bit.ly/3io01ga.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, public comment meeting, 4 p.m. CT, Rosebud Casino, Entertainment Complex, 30421 U.S. Hwy 83, Valentine. Masks required. Schedule: https://bit.ly/3io01ga.

Tuesday, October 12

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, public comment meeting, 8 a.m. CT, Wrangler Inn, 820 W Grand Crossing, Mobridge. Schedule: https://bit.ly/309RvLr.

Cosmetology Commission, 12:30 p.m. CT, teleconference. Public hearing on proposed rules. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3BvtjkI.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, public comment meeting, 1 p.m. CT, Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center, 225 3rd Ave SE, Aberdeen. Schedule: https://bit.ly/309RvLr.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DueHm1.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oQxJyR.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, public comment meeting, 6 p.m., Lake Area Technical College student center, 1201 Arrow Ave NE, Watertown. Schedule: https://bit.ly/309RvLr.

Wednesday, October 13

Economic Development Finance Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3BvPB5N.

Public Safety Communication Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3asr0Tw.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, public comment meeting, 2 p.m. CT, USD Community College, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Schedule: https://bit.ly/309RvLr.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, public comment meeting, 6 p.m. CT, USD Community College, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Schedule: https://bit.ly/309RvLr.

Thursday, October 14

Legislature, Ag Land Assessment Task Force, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oPu7x4.

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YJ1kzJ.

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT business meeting, 10 a.m. CT public hearing on proposed rules, teleconference and 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oSCIPx.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oSqDtY.

American Dairy Association of South Dakota, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3BL5zt3.

Friday, October 15

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference and 810 N. Main Street, Spearfish. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3lsR6vZ.

Athletic Commission, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3Au0S5m.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YHGjW8.

Saturday, October 16

Family Support Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oV4Mls.

Monday, October 18

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, business meeting and public hearing on proposed rule change to re-define long-term substitute teacher, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3AwCDUb.

Legislature, House and Senate redistricting committees, joint meeting, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. House agenda: https://bit.ly/3mFF2qB. Senate agenda: https://bit.ly/3DuI8EK.

Abstracters Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3DvcKWB.

