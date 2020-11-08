The week ahead in S.D. state government, starting Monday, November 9, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, November 9

No public meetings are scheduled.

Tuesday, November 10

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3n3mYFx.

School Finance Accountability Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/355sdhS.

Wednesday, November 11

Wheat Commission, 11: 30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ewXmO0.

Regents, SB 55 Task Force, 4 p.m. CT, University of South Dakota tour, starting at Lee, corner of E. Cedar Street and S. Dakota Street, Vermillion. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38kQx1c.

Thursday, November 12

Regents, SB 55 Task Force, 8:30 a.m. CT, University of South Dakota, Muenster University Center, 349 E. Cherry Street, Vermillion, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38kQx1c.

Animal Industry Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3n0KIda.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GA76dU.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ewvKc5.

Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission, 10 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3oY9DQq.

Addiction and Prevention Counselors Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3exa2EC.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, physician assistant committee, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IfBYB8.

Legislature, Mental Health of First Responders Task Force, 1 p.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JDSmM9.

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GA6vZI.

Friday, November 13

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, respiratory care practitioner committee, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IfBYB8.

Monday, November 16

Education Standards Board, 8:30 a.m. CT tentative, Instructional Planning Center, 201 E. 38th Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/369GY2l.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT, location pending, Capitol and teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/2TYfOpo.

Psychologists Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ex2dPe.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.